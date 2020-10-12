Anadolu Agency’s online economy-finance training begins

By Muhammet Emin Horuz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s top news provider Anadolu Agency on Monday launched its online Economy-Finance Journalism Training for media personnel across the world.

The training program, accessible via video conference, was organized in coordination with the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the state-run aid organization, for some 25 trainees from the far-flung countries of Albania, Philippines, Cameroon, Montenegro, Hungary, Moldova, Pakistan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

At the launching ceremony, Anadolu Agency News Academy Director Cihangir Isbilir said through the News Academy training, the agency is sharing its century of experience in journalism as well as the richness of its global network with media representatives and fellow journalists.

Noting that the agency closely follows the global economy, Isbilir said Anadolu Agency produces economy, finance, energy and corporate content every day on a global scale.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Ugur Tanyeli, a senior TIKA official, said that over 700 media representatives in over 40 countries have taken part in numerous training programs TIKA has organized since 2017.

Tanyeli stressed that TIKA is continuing its work with a "Turkish-type development model."

Day one of the training ended with a lecture by the agency's London-based Chief Economy Correspondent Gokhan Kurtaran on economic and finance news.

On day two of training, lectures on international economic organizations and the energy economy as well as current economic development and indicators are scheduled to be given by senior agency staff.

The program will conclude this Thursday.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara