Anadolu Agency's podcasts reach Arab world

By Burcu Calik Gocumlu

ANKARA (AA) – Audio broadcasts and podcasts prepared as part of Anadolu Agency's 100th-year vision are reaching tens of thousands of Arabic-speaking listeners.

Leading the media sector with its innovations, Anadolu Agency launched podcasts earlier this year with its experienced correspondents and experts analyzing local and international developments.

The application "Anadolu Agency Podcast" was developed in line with the news organization's centennial vision and also offers news descriptions for blind listeners.

The Arabic news desk of the agency started its first podcast on March 3, and analyses issued on a daily basis are voiced by professionals and have reached nearly 26,000 listeners so far.

The Arabic podcasts are available on the Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud and Castbox applications, and users can listen to them free of charge, whether on smartphones or personal computers. They are also accessible on Anadolu’s Agency website.