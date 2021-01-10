Anadolu Efes beat Galatasaray 90-80 in basketball derby

By Metin Arslancan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Anadolu Efes earned a 90-80 derby victory over city rivals Galatasaray in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Sunday.

Leaders Anadolu Efes are still unbeaten in the 2020-21 ING Basketball Super Lig campaign, winning all their 15 matches.

Meanwhile Sunday's losing team Galatasaray have 5-11 win/loss record in the league. They are in the 13th spot in standings.

Home team Anadolu Efes led the whole game to win the match. Anadolu Efes were in 76-54 front once the third quarter ended at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Despite Galatasaray's valiant effort in the fourth quarter to score 26 points, Efes managed to secure the win.

Anadolu Efes's Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic scored 20 points to be the key player for the derby win.

French guard Rodrigue Beaubois racked up 15 points to accompany Micic. French power forward Adrien Moerman also scored 12 points.

Turkish shooting guard Yigit Arslan tallied 21 points for Galatasaray.

The Lions' new signings, Travis Lamar Trice and Assem Marei scored in double digits. US player Trice scored 14 points, meanwhile Egyptian center Marei had 13 points.