Anadolu Efes beat LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in EuroLeague

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Efes easily defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 102-80 Friday in Round 18 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Vasilije Micic was dominant with 23 points and 9 assists against the French side at Astroballe.

Shane Larkin and Chris Singleton each scored 16 in the win.

Norris Cole played with 22 as Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi and William Howard each has 11 for the home team.

Anadolu Efes improved to 9-9, while ASVEL suffered their 12nd defeat in the EuroLeague.