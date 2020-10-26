Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas 81-74

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Efes defeated city rivals Besiktas Sompo Sigorta 81-74 in the ING Basketbol Super Lig Round 5 game on Monday.

Vasilije Micic and Adrien Moerman led Anadolu Efes to victory, each scoring 18 points at the BJK Akatlar Sport Dome.

Bryant Dunston and Tibor Pleiss each produced 12 points for the away team.

For the losing side, Ercan Osmani played with 15 points and Sehmuz Hazer added 13 points.

Anadolu Efes sealed their fifth consecutive win in the league, while Besiktas remain winless at the bottom of the table.