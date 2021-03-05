Anadolu Efes hammer CSKA Moscow

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Anadolu Efes thrashed Russia's CSKA Moscow 100-70 Thursday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game as Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was on fire.

Micic led Anadolu Efes to their big win in Istanbul, scoring 21 points and eight assists.

He also had six rebounds and made three steals in the Round 28 game at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Turkish center Sertac Sanli scored 14 points for Anadolu Efes and his teammate Chris Singleton racked up 12.

Three Anadolu Efes players — Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois and Krunoslav Simon — had 11 points each.

Anadolu Efes said on Twitter that with an 11-point effort, Simon scored 2,000 points in his EuroLeague career.

Only two CSKA players — Johannes Voigtmann and Tornike Shengelia — scored in double digits.

Voigtmann scored 10 points while Shengelia racked up 14 for the Russian club.

Anadolu Efes earned their sixth straight win. The Istanbul club has a 17-10 win/loss record in the EuroLeague regular season.

However, this was the ninth loss for CSKA Moscow, who have won 18 games in the EuroLeague.

In the next fixture, Anadolu Efes will face Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas in Istanbul on March 12.