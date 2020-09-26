Anadolu Efes hammer Galatasaray in league derby

By Mucahit Huseyin Erogul

ISTANBUL (AA) – Istanbul's Anadolu Efes thrashed cross-city rivals Galatasaray 80-56 in the first week of the ING Basketball Super Lig on Saturday.

Turkish center Sertac Sanli scored 18 points and had 9 rebounds to be the key player for Anadolu Efes at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Sanli was his team's top scorer as well.

Croatian shooting guard Krunoslav Simon racked up 12 points for Anadolu Efes.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic tallied 11 points and 6 assists.

The game's top scorer was Galatasaray's Daryl Macon Jr., who scored 21 points.

Derby winners Anadolu Efes forged a good start to the 2020-21 campaign.

– Saturday's Turkish league results:

Fenerbahce Beko – OGM Ormanspor: 105-72

Frutti Extra Bursaspor – Besiktas: 89-73

Galatasaray – Anadolu Efes: 56-80