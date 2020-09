By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – A player from Turkish basketball team Anadolu Efes has tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Efes said that the infected player, whose identity was not disclosed, has been isolated at home, and the treatment process has begun.

Based in Istanbul, Efes have won the Turkish Super League 14 times.

This year's season, whose first half will be held behind closed doors, is kicking off on Sept. 26.