Anadolu Efes remain at top after 1st loss in league

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Anadolu Efes remained at the top ING Basketball Super Lig despite after they tasted their first defeat this season against Afyon Belediyespor on Sunday.
Fenerbahce Beko claimed a 99-77 home win over Ankara side Turk Telekom, while Pinar Karsiyaka defeated Buyukcekmece Basketbol with a 117-82 score at Izmir's Mustafa Kemal Sports Dome.
Having 22 wins and only one loss, Efes topped the league. They were followed by Izmir side Pinar Karsiyaka with a 19-4 win/loss record, and Fenerbahce Beko with 17-6 on matchday 23.
– Standings:
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|Points+
|Points-
|1.
|Anadolu Efes
|23
|22
|1
|2023
|1716
|2.
|Pinar Karsiyaka
|23
|19
|4
|1947
|1715
|3.
|Fenerbahce Beko
|23
|17
|6
|1989
|1765
|4.
|TOFAS
|23
|13
|10
|1959
|1885
|5.
|Türk Telekom
|23
|13
|10
|1907
|1889
|6.
|Beşiktaş Icrypex
|23
|13
|10
|1917
|1847
|7.
|HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediyespor
|23
|12
|11
|1905
|1959
|8.
|Darussafaka Tekfen
|23
|12
|11
|1858
|1806
|9.
|Empera Hali Gaziantep Basketbol
|23
|12
|11
|1741
|1702
|10
|Aliaga Petkimspor
|23
|9
|14
|1874
|1871
|11.
|Bahcesehir Koleji
|23
|8
|15
|1850
|1894
|12.
|Frutti Extra Bursaspor
|23
|8
|15
|1809
|1931
|13.
|Buyukcekmece Basketbol
|23
|8
|15
|1850
|2007
|14.
|Galatasaray
|23
|7
|16
|1837
|1978
|15.
|OGM Ormanspor
|23
|6
|17
|1789
|2016
|16.
|Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor
|23
|5
|18
|1740
|2014
– Week 24 fixtures:
Saturday:
Aliaga Petkimspor – Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor
HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediyespor – Pinar Karsiyaka
TOFAS – Besiktas Icrypex
Darüssafaka Tekfen – OGM Ormanspor
Sunday:
Turk Telekom – Galatasaray
Anadolu Efes – Empera Halı Gaziantep Basketbol
Buykcekmece Basketbol – Frutti Extra Bursaspor
Bahcesehir Koleji – Fenerbahce Beko