Anadolu Efes remain at top after 1st loss in league

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Anadolu Efes remained at the top ING Basketball Super Lig despite after they tasted their first defeat this season against Afyon Belediyespor on Sunday.

Fenerbahce Beko claimed a 99-77 home win over Ankara side Turk Telekom, while Pinar Karsiyaka defeated Buyukcekmece Basketbol with a 117-82 score at Izmir's Mustafa Kemal Sports Dome.

Having 22 wins and only one loss, Efes topped the league. They were followed by Izmir side Pinar Karsiyaka with a 19-4 win/loss record, and Fenerbahce Beko with 17-6 on matchday 23.

– Standings:

TEAM P W L Points+ Points- 1. Anadolu Efes 23 22 1 2023 1716 2. Pinar Karsiyaka 23 19 4 1947 1715 3. Fenerbahce Beko 23 17 6 1989 1765 4. TOFAS 23 13 10 1959 1885 5. Türk Telekom 23 13 10 1907 1889 6. Beşiktaş Icrypex 23 13 10 1917 1847 7. HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediyespor 23 12 11 1905 1959 8. Darussafaka Tekfen 23 12 11 1858 1806 9. Empera Hali Gaziantep Basketbol 23 12 11 1741 1702 10 Aliaga Petkimspor 23 9 14 1874 1871 11. Bahcesehir Koleji 23 8 15 1850 1894 12. Frutti Extra Bursaspor 23 8 15 1809 1931 13. Buyukcekmece Basketbol 23 8 15 1850 2007 14. Galatasaray 23 7 16 1837 1978 15. OGM Ormanspor 23 6 17 1789 2016 16. Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor 23 5 18 1740 2014

– Week 24 fixtures:

Saturday:

Aliaga Petkimspor – Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor

HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediyespor – Pinar Karsiyaka

TOFAS – Besiktas Icrypex

Darüssafaka Tekfen – OGM Ormanspor

Sunday:

Turk Telekom – Galatasaray

Anadolu Efes – Empera Halı Gaziantep Basketbol

Buykcekmece Basketbol – Frutti Extra Bursaspor

Bahcesehir Koleji – Fenerbahce Beko