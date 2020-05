By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes announced that the players are set to complete the rest of the 2019-2020 season in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

All the club members, coaches, players and employees have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, said the club in a statement on Sunday.

The Istanbul club added that all of their players are ready for the resumption of the season in EuroLeague, which was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.