Ankara: 10,000+ years jail term out in 2016 terror case

By Ismet Karakas

ANKARA (AA) – A suspect has been given multiple aggravated life sentences and over 10,000 years in jail for a deadly terrorist attack in the heart of Turkey's capital Ankara in 2016, officials said Wednesday.

Suphi Akbas received 37 aggravated life sentence and 10,276 years in prison over the attack in Guvenpark, said a judicial source on condition of anonymity.

The March 13, 2016 attack at Guvenpark in Ankara’s Kizilay — a popular shopping area and a major public transportation hub — had been carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle, which left 38 people dead and 349 others injured.

The governor’s office noted that three separate arrest warrants had been issued for the suspect over charges of being a member of an armed terror group, disrupting unity and integrity of the state, and aiding and abetting a terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Sena Guler