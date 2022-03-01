ANNOUNCEMENT – 2018/273 Esas (Docket)



ANNOUNCEMENT

REPUBLIC OF TURKEY

BAKIRKOY 1st FAMILY COURT

Issue : 2018/273 Esas (Docket)

Subject : Notice by Publication

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

The Action herein be ACCEPTED, and the order rendered on November 9, 2015 under

615FL014453 file number by Family Law Division of California High Court of United States of America, which was made absolute November 9, 2015, for the divorce case of DICLE CERIMLI RUDEN, the Plaintiff, born on June 28, 1988 in Usak, and registered in the province of Elazig, district of Merkez, Quarter/Village of Rizaiye, Volume No.: 16, Section No.: 1333, Line No.: 1, with Turkish ID number 29035552674, daughter of Ibrahim and Makbule, and PATRICK GARRETT RUDEN, the Defendant, be RECOGNIZED pursuant to the Clause 58 MOHUK (International Private and Civil Procedure Law) Nr. 5718, The recognition order be added to the foreign country publication in accordance with Clause 56 of MOHUK (International Private and Civil Procedure Law), TRY 35,90 has been collected from TRY 59,30 as required to be paid as per law on fees and the remaining amount TRY 23,40 be collected from the Plaintiff and recorded as revenue to the treasury. Litigation expenses shall be borne by the Plaintiff for there was no request on the contrary, No order required to be rendered for attorney fee in favour of the Plaintiff for the Plaintiff has not made any request thereof.

It is hereby served by publication to PATRICK GARRETT RUDEN that this Notice shall be deemed served within 7 (seven) days upon its publication and this order may be appealed within two weeks of legal duration following the date of service hereof, that such appeal, if any, shall be examined by Istanbul Regional Courts of Peace and relevant legal divisions, and that this Order shall be made absolute unless any application for appeal is lodged.

Clerk 50914 Judge 193620

T.C.

BAKIRKÖY

1. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

Sayı : 2018/273 Esas

Konu : İlanen Tebligat

İLAN METNİ

Davanın KABULÜNE, Elazığ ili Merkez ilçesi, Rızaiye mah, Cilt no.16, Hane no.1333, Bsn.1, TC:29035552674 da nüfusa kayıtlı, İbrahim ve Makbule kızı, 28.06.1988 Uşak doğumlu davacı DİCLE ÇERİMLİ RUDEN ile Amerika Birleşik Devletleri Uyruklu davalı PATRICK GARRETT RUDEN hakkında verilen Amerika Birleşik Devletleri California Yüksek Mahkemesinin Aile Hukuku Bölümüne ait 09.11.2015 tarihli 615FL014453 dosya nolu 09.11.2015 tarihinde kesinleşen boşanmalarına ilişkin kararının 5718 sayılı MÖHUK’ün 58 maddesi gereğince TANINMASINA, 5718 sayılı MÖHUK’ün 56. Maddesi uyarınca tanıma hükmünün yabancı Ülke ilamına şerh edilmesine, Harçlar Kanunu gereğince alınması gerekli 59,30 TL. harçtan, peşin alınan 35,90

TL harcın mahsubu ile kalan 23,40 TL daha harcın davacıdan tahsili ile hazineye irat kaydına, Talep edilmediğinden davacı tarafça yapılan yargılama gideri masraflarının üzerinde bırakılmasına, Davacı tarafça talep edilmediğinden davacı lehine vekalet ücreti hükmedilmesine yer olmadığına,

Mahkememizce 26/10/2021 tarihinde karar verilmiştir.

İlanın yayınlandığı tarihten itibaren 7 gün sonra tebliğ yapılmış sayılacağı ve tebliğ

tarihinden itibaren iki haftalık yasal süre içerisinde karan istinaf edebileceği, istinaf

incelemesinin İstanbul bölge adliye mahkemesi ilgili hukuk dairesi tarafından yapılacağı,

istinaf başvurusu yapılmadığında hükmün kesinleşeceği davalı PATRICK GARRETT

RUDEN’e ilanen tebliğ olunur.

Yazı İşleri Müdürü 50914 Hakim 193620