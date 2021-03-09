Another family joins anti-PKK protest in Turkey

By Hasan Namli

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – One more family joined the ongoing sit-in against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday.

Families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been protesting for more than a year in the Diyarbakir province, calling on their children to lay down arms and surrender to authorities.

The protest outside the office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, was started by three mothers on Sept. 3, 2019.

Remziye Yenidogan, who came from the southeastern Batman province to join the sit-in, said her son, Yunus, was abducted by the terror group seven years ago.

Yenidogan said she has had no contact with her son, who was aged 17 when he went missing, since the day he disappeared.

“I want the HDP to give me back my son. They are hiding our children. We want our children. Give us our children, we ask for justice as mothers,” she said.

The distressed mother vowed to stay at the protest site day and night until her son returns home.

So far, at least 24 families have been reunited with their children, who fled the terror group and surrendered to Turkish security sources.

Offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.