Another family joins protest against terrorist PKK

By Nurten Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – Another family from Turkey's eastern Kars province on Friday joined a year-long sit-in in Diyarbakir against the YPG/PKK terror group.

Fettah Aymaz, whose brother Ozal Aymaz was kidnapped at age of 23 by the terrorist YPG/PKK group, joined the sit-in protest on its 417th day.

Aymaz, who came from the eastern province of Kars to join the protest, said his parents could not join the protest because of their health conditions.

“We want my brother to return, surrender to security forces and unite with his family,” Aymaz said.

He added that they have not heard of about his brother since he was taken away six years ago.

The protest began on Sept. 3 last year in the city of Diyarbakir when Fevziye Cetinkaya, Remziye Akkoyun, and Aysegul Bicer said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists.

Taking place outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK, it has been growing day by day since then.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara