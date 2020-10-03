Another US senator tests positive for coronavirus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Republican Senator Thom Tillis from the state of North Carolina tested positive Friday for COVID-19, hours after US President Donald Trump said he also tested positive.

Tillis said he has been routinely tested for the coronavirus in the last few months but his rapid antigen test was positive Friday night.

"I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with," he said in a statement.

He said he had no symptoms and feels well, and urged North Carolinians to wear a mask, wash hands and practice social distancing.

Earlier Friday, Republican Senator Mike Lee of the state of Utah announced he has was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tillis is the latest US lawmaker to contract the virus.

Dozens of senators or representatives have tested positive or announced they would go into isolation after coming into close contact with those who were positive.

Trump is currently at Walter Reed hospital as a precautionary measure recommended by his physician.