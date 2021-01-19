Another YPG/PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish forces

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces convinced one more YPG/PKK terrorist to lay down arms, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorist joined the group in 2013 and was active in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year has now reached 10, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.