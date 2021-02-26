Antetokounmpo's double-double leads Bucks to victory

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a stunning performance in a 129-125 Milwaukee Bucks win over New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The Greek Freak, Antetokounmpo's double-double helped bring victory to the Bucks, posting 38 points and 10 rebounds at Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton produced 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists, whereas Donte DiVincenzo played with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

For the losing side, Zion Williamson was the highest scorer of his team with 34 points as Lonzo Ball added 20 points in the away defeat to Bucks.

The third-place Bucks improved to 20-13 win/loss in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pelicans have 14 wins and 18 defeats to be in 11th place in the Western Conference.

– Friday results

Philadelphia 76ers – Dallas Mavericks: 111-97

Brooklyn Nets – Orlando Magic: 129-92

New York Knicks – Sacramento Kings: 140-121

Memphis Grizzlies – Los Angeles Clippers: 122-94

Denver Nuggets – Washington Wizards: 110-112

Milwaukee Bucks – New Orleans Pelicans: 129-125