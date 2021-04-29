Anti-PKK protest grows in eastern Turkey

By Mesut Varol

VAN, Turkey (AA) – Another family has joined the anti-PKK protest in Turkey's eastern province of Van taking the number of demonstrators to 30.

The families chanted slogans against the PKK and marched toward the local headquarters of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is accused by the Turkish government of having links to the terror group.

Saliha Mert, a mother whose son was abducted by the PKK at the age of 17, accused the HDP of “stealing” his son. She called on other mothers to take action and fight for their children.

Another protester, Nazli Sancar said her daughter was abducted at the age of 13. She said she will not give up on her child and continue her protest until she returned.

“We are growing in number day by day. We rightfully want our children from HDP, PKK,” she said. “God willing, we will be united with our children,” she added.

The anti-PKK protests gained significant momentum in Turkey on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said the PKK forcibly recruited their children and began their sit-in outside HDP offices in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The protest in Diyarbakir bore fruit as 25 of those abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK surrendered to Turkish security units, bringing tears of joy for their families and encouraging other parents in similar position across the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, infants, and children.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara