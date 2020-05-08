Antwerp part ways with Turkish goalkeeper

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Belgian first-tier Jupiler Pro League club Antwerp confirmed Friday that it parted ways with Turkish goalie Sinan Bolat.

"The Great Old says goodbye to King Bolat, our undisputed number 1 in goal for 3 years! Thanks Sinan, forever a Red!," the club said on its website.

Bolat, 31, made 117 appearances for Antwerp so far.

Throughout his career, Bolat played for Turkish clubs Kayserispor and Galatasaray, Standard Liege, Genk and Club Brugge in Belgium.

In 2013, Bolat made his way to Portugal to play for Porto, his first overseas experience.

He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title in 2015.

Bolat had 12 appearances for the Turkish national team.