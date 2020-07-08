Arab countries report more deaths from COVID-19

By Khalid Mejdoup, Ali Semerci and Said Ibicioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in seven Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus as the region continues to battle the pandemic.

Algeria’s Health Ministry said in a statement that nine more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the country’s tally to 968.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 16,879 with 475 new infections in the last 24 hours while 210 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 12,094.

Yemen confirmed three more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 348.

The country reported 13 more cases, taking the number of infections to 1,297.

A total of 591 people have recovered from the virus.

Bahrain said two more fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 98, while recoveries rose by 1,219 to 25,178.

The country recorded 964 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 29,821.

Tunisia said six more people tested positive for the virus, taking the number of infections to 1,205, with recoveries totaling 1,049.

The death toll from the disease stands at 50.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon hit 1,907 with 22 new infections

The country's death toll is 36, with 1,348 recoveries.

Jordan reported two more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the figure to 1,169.

A total of 10 people have died from the virus.

Egypt said 67 more fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 3,489, while recoveries rose by 480 to 21,718.

The country recorded 1,057 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 77,279.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 543,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

More than 11.79 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 6.41 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.