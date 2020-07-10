Arab countries report more deaths from COVID-19

By Khalid Mejdoup, Cagri Kosak and Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in four Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths Thursday from the novel coronavirus as the region continues to battle the pandemic.

Palestine's Health Ministry said three more people died from COVID-19, bringing the country’s tally to 27.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 5,829 with 262 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Egypt said 53 more fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 3,617, while recoveries rose by 512 to 21,718.

The country recorded 950 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 79,254.

Yemen confirmed 13 more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 361.

The country reported 59 more cases, taking the number of infections to 1,356.

A total of 619 people have recovered from the virus.

In Morocco, the death toll from the disease stands at 242.

The country reported 308 more cases, taking the number of infections to 15,079.

A total of 11,447 people have recovered from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 554,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 12.22 million confirmed cases and over 6.7 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.