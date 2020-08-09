Arab countries report more deaths from COVID-19

By Laith Al-jnaidi,Cagri Kosak and Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in three Arab countries confirmed more fatalities from the novel coronavirus as the region continues to battle the pandemic.

– Egypt

The virus claimed 21 more lives in Egypt, according to the health ministry.

The death toll reached 4,992 and the number of cases hit 95,314 with new 167 cases, including 51,672 recoveries.

– Lebanon

Eight new fatalities and 272 cases were reported in Lebanon.

The death toll hit 78 and the number of cases reached 6,223.

– Jordan

No new deaths were reported, but there are nine new coronavirus infections, health officials said.

To date, 11 people have died from COVID-19, with 1,246 infected and 1,194 patients recovering.

– Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 724,500 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

More than 19.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India and Russia currently the hardest-hit, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than half of all patients – over 11.8 million – have recovered.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara