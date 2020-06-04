Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Gulsen Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates confirmed new cases and deaths Wednesday from the novel coronavirus while Bahrain also reported more infections.

Egyptian officials said 36 more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,088.

Another 1,079 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total to 28,615, while the number of recoveries reached 7,350.

Authorities in Yemen said the death toll rose to 95 while the number of infections climbed to 419.

It said 17 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Health Ministry said the country's confirmed cases rose to 36,359 after 571 new infections were recorded.

The country recorded one more fatality, bringing the death toll to 270.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen to 12,815, while the number of recoveries had reached 7,410. The country has so far recorded 20 deaths from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 386,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.43 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.80 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.