Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Yassine Aydi and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL (AA) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco confirmed new cases Friday from the novel coronavirus while Yemen reported additional deaths.

Authorities in Yemen said the death toll rose to 111, as eight more people died in the past 24 hours. The number of infections climbed to 469 with 10 new cases.

Health officials in the UAE’s said confirmed cases there rose to 37,642 after 624 new infections were recorded.

It recorded 274 fatalities and 20,337 recoveries.

Bahrain said the total number of cases rose to 13,835 with 102 more cases, while recoveries reached 8,585. It has recorded 22 deaths from the virus.

Morocco's health authorities announced 68 additional COVID-19 cases which brings that figure to 8,071.

It said Morocco has recorded 208 fatalities and 7,268 recoveries.

The pandemic has killed nearly 394,000 worldwide, with more than 6.7 million confirmed cases and almost 3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.