Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Serdar Bitmez, Gulsen Topcu and Halime Afra Aksoy

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths Monday from the novel coronavirus.

-Algeria

Algeria reported eight more deaths and 111 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

With the latest figures, the country’s death toll has risen to 715 and the case count has reached 10,265, while 6,799 patients have recovered from the disease.

-Jordan

Health officials in Jordan said the number of cases has risen by 23 to 831 while 627 people have recovered.

They said the number of deaths remains at nine.

-Morocco

In Morocco, cases increased to 8,302 and recoveries to 7,408, according to the Health Ministry.

-Egypt

The death toll in Egypt rose to 1,271 with 34 more fatalities in the past day, according to the Health Ministry. The number of cases rose by 1,365 to 35,444 while the number of recoveries stands at 9,375.

-UAE

Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported five new deaths and 568 new cases.

As a result, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 39,376 and the number of deaths to 281.

The authorities said the number of recoveries in the country totals 22,275.

-Qatar

Qatar announced that the restrictions and measures that have been imposed in the fight against COVID-19 will be gradually relaxed.

The authorities said the measures will be gradually lifted in four steps.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that a further 1,368 COVID-19 cases were registered in the country over the last 24 hours.

The additions brought the total number of infections in the country to 70,158, including 45,935 recoveries.

It also reported three new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 57.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 406,400 worldwide, with over 7 million confirmed cases and almost 3.29 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut