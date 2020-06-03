Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Serdar Bitmez, Nur Gelle Gedi and Khalid Mejdoup

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt, Algeria and Morocco confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday while Bahrain also reported more infections.

Egyptian officials said 47 more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,052.

Another 1,152 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total to 27,536, while the number of recoveries reached 6,827.

Authorities in Algeria said the death toll rose six to 667 while the number of infections climbed to 9,626 after 113 new cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the country's confirmed cases rose to 7,866 after three new infections were recorded.

Morocco recorded one more fatality, bringing the death toll to 206.

It also said 517 patients have recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 6,410.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen to 12,311, while the number of recoveries had reached 7,407. The country has so far recorded 19 deaths from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 380,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.37 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.72 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.