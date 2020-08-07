Arab countries send medical, humanitarian aid to Beirut

By Gulsen Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several Arab countries joined others Thursday in helping Lebanon recover from the massive blast in the capital earlier this week that killed at least 135 people and injured nearly 5,000.

They sent medical and humanitarian aid including field hospitals to Beirut, which also suffered significant material damage.

King Mohammed VI gave instructions for sending emergency medical and humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people, according to Morocco’s official news agency Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP).

The aid includes a military field hospital which will be operated by 100 health professionals, including 14 doctors.

“The Moroccan assistance also includes a batch of first aid drugs, food products (canned food, legumes, powdered milk, oil, sugar, etc.), tents and blankets to accommodate the disaster victims.

“It also includes medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, notably protective masks, visors, gowns and hydro-alcoholic gel,” said MAP.

– Qatar

Qatar on Thursday sent four more plane loads of medical and humanitarian aid supplies to the country after sending two field hospitals earlier.

– Tunisia

The Tunisian administration sent two military planes carrying food, drugs and medical supplies to Lebanon.

Tunisian President Kais Saied authorized the sending of two aid planes to Lebanon and to bring back 100 injured Lebanese to be treated at hospitals in Tunisia.

– Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that two planes loaded with medical supplies are ready to be sent to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut announced that health teams from Egypt had arrived in the country.

– UAE

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying 30 tons of humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon.

– Bahrain

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa pledged urgent humanitarian aid to the country.

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society donated $50,000 to the Lebanese Red Cross.

– Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz instructed that humanitarian aid be sent to Lebanon to heal the wounds of its people.

The aid will be sent via the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

*Writing by Sena Guler