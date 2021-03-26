Arab world condoles Egypt after deadly train collision

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Zeynep Tufekci Gulay

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Arab world sent messages of condolence to Egypt over Friday's deadly train collision.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi released a statement condoling Egypt and the relatives of the victims of the accident in eastern Sohag province.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent a condolence message to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for those who lost their lives in the accident.

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa also expressed his condolences to the Egyptian people and government.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Yousef Al Othaimeen and Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Usumi also extended condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the collision, to the Egyptian people and the country's government.

At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured in the collision between two passenger trains, said Egypt's Health Ministry.

The crash took place near the Al-Ibrahimiyya area in the Sohag Governorate, according to government-affiliated daily Akhbar al-Youm.

The accident was caused when emergency brakes on one of the train's wagons were pulled by unknown persons, according to initial findings.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz