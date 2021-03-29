Argentina: Civil servants told to work from home

By Bala Chambers

London (AA) – Amid a “worrying” rise in COVID-19 cases, Argentinian officials have instructed civil servants to work from home.

Late Sunday, Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced new measures aimed at tackling the rise in infections and deaths.

After meeting with President Alberto Fernandez, Cafiero and Vizzotti announced new restrictions targeting the rise in recent days, as the Easter holiday approaches this weekend.

"The epidemiological risk in the country is growing," said Cafiero.

"From Monday, March 29 to Wednesday, March 31, the national public sector is exempted from being present and must carry out their work remotely," he added.

Cafiero also urged private and public sector administrators alike across Argentina "to take similar measures.”

As such, all non-essential government civil servants are expected to work from home on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to stop the spread of COVID-19 as people commute to work.

– Aiming for slowdown

Vizzotti said "infections are rising," describing the epidemiological situation as "worrying."

She added that the government's aim with the new measures is to "slow down infections" as they continue vaccinations for the virus.

Vizzotti called for protocols to continue to be observed, asking for provincial authorities to also specify what their measures to contain COVID-19 will be.

Local reports say the ministries for health, tourism and sports are set to meet later Monday to firm up what steps are needed for both transport and accommodation.

On Sunday Argentina also received over 200,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus through the COVAX initiative, which aims to provide equitable accessibility to vaccines across the globe.

To date Argentina has received more than 5 million doses, largely relying on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and China's Sinopharm.

Those deemed suitable to receive the vaccine so far are front-line healthcare workers, teachers, the elderly, and those with health issues like comorbidity.

Argentina, with a population of over 45 million, has registered more than 2.3 million coronavirus infections and over 55,000 deaths, according to data from the US’ Johns Hopkins University.