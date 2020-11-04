Argentina: Diego Maradona to undergo brain surgery

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma, a blood clot in the brain, his doctor said Tuesday.

“I'm going to operate on him. It's a routine operation. He's lucid," Leopoldo Luque said at a news conference.

A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury and could become a life-threatening condition.

Maradona was admitted Monday to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, one hour from Buenos Aires, but was transferred to the Olivos clinic where the surgery will be performed, 70 kilometers (43 miles) away. The operation is expected to be performed later Tuesday.

Maradona was initially admitted because of dehydration and anemia. He was isolated at home in recent days after coming into contact with someone who showed coronavirus symptoms.

The former soccer player, who turned 60 last Friday, is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

He won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, where he scored his most famous, and infamous, “Hand of God” goal with his left fist in the quarterfinals against England.

Maradona scored another goal, considered among the greatest of all time, during the same match.

Argentina won the match 2-1 on the road to a World Cup victory.