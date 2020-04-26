Argentina extends virus restrictions to May 10

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez decided Sunday to extend COVID-19 measures until May 10.

A quarantine first announced March 20 have been extended for a third time, Fernandez said at a news conference at the Olivos presidential residence.

He said residents can walk approximately 500 meters (0.3 miles) from their homes for an hour, but suspension of social, cultural, sports and religious events has not yet been lifted.

The quarantine, however, will not be implemented in regions where there are less than 500,000 residents, if they fulfill conditions such sufficient health infrastructures.

The quarantine was extended until April 12 and April 26 in Argentina, which has registered more than 3,780 coronavirus cases and a the death toll that stands at 186,.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 202,600 worldwide, with total infections nearing 2.9 million, while an excess of 816,200 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.