Argentina records highest daily COVID-19 cases

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AA) – Argentina reported 718 new coronavirus infections Friday, the highest daily figure which brings its tally to 10,649.

The death toll reached 433 with 14 additional fatalities, according to health officials.

Education was suspended and borders closed. All commercial flights were suspended until Sept. 1.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 338,100 worldwide, with an excess of 5.2 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.