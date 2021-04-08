Argentina sets new records for COVID-19 cases

By Bala Chambers

LONDON (AA) – Argentina’s Health Ministry confirmed new records Thursday for COVID-19 cases in the city and province of Buenos Aires since the start of the pandemic

A total of 12,026 infections were recorded in Buenos Aires province and 2,364 in the city of Buenos Aires, with both figures exceeding the previous records from the first wave.

The country also recorded a fresh record for second wave infections with 23,683 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

There were 290 new confirmed deaths in the country.

On Wednesday, the government announced the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) regarding new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus which will take effect from April 9 until April 30.

From midnight to 6 a.m., only essential workers are permitted to travel. Shops and other businesses must close their doors at 11 p.m.

In high-risk areas, social gatherings with more than 20 people will not be permitted.

Operations at casinos, bingo halls and nightclubs have also been suspended, while gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited at indoor sports arenas.​​​​​​​

Argentina, with a population of over 45 million, has registered more than 2.45 million coronavirus infections, over 56,800 deaths, and more than 2.17 million recoveries, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.