Argentina tightens COVID restrictions amid '2nd wave’

LONDON (AA) – Argentina stepped up restrictions Wednesday following an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

President Alberto Fernandez announced a decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) with measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are set to take effect from April 9 until April 30.

From midnight to 6 a.m., only essential workers are permitted to travel.

Shops and other businesses must close their doors at 11 p.m.

The president said the nation has become more relaxed in recent weeks, contradicting official COVID-19 protocol.

"The pandemic continues. It is returning with more rigor," he said, adding ”Argentina has entered the second wave."

"We want to take care of health, economic recovery and attendance at schools " Fenandez said.

After confirming 22,039 cases in the last 24 hours, Fernandez's announcement was recorded and communicated via social media as he continues to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

The president said some measures are for the whole country while others are for "areas of medium and high epidemiological risk.”

In areas of "epidemiological and sanitary risk," he said "it is the power and responsibility of governors to adopt early measures that reduce [people’s] circulation to prevent infections."

In high-risk areas, social gatherings of more than 20 people will not be permitted.

Operations at casinos, bingo halls and nightclubs have also been suspended, while gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited at indoor sports arenas.

Argentina, with a population of over 45 million, has registered more than 2.42 million coronavirus infections, over 56,000 deaths and more than 2.16 million recoveries, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.