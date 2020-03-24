Argentina’s 1976, 1983 coup victims honored amid virus

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Argentina on Tuesday commemorated victims of the 1976 and 1983 coups while the country is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Preventive and compulsory isolation prevents us from marching today to take care of us. But it doesn't stop us from remembering," President Alberto Fernandez said on Twitter. "This March 24, from our houses, we still lift handkerchiefs for memory, truth and justice."

Fernandez underlined that history will not repeat itself, saying: "Nevermore."

The day is recognized by the government as the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice for the commemoration of victims of "the last military dictatorships" on March 24, 1976 and Dec. 10, 1983.

The president also shared a nearly two-minute video that featured Argentinians explaing the consequences of coups Argentinians.

"We cannot march this March 24, but as always we shout: 30,000 disappeared detainees are present, now and always! Nevermore!," citizens voiced.

Argentina on Friday imposed a countrywide lockdown in efforts to stem the spread of the virus known as COVID0-19.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in Argentina, while there are more than 301 confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University in the U.S.

Fifty-one have recovered from the epidemic.