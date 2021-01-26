Argentina’s president makes first state visit to Chile

By Bala Chambers

LONDON (AA) – Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez made his first state visit to Chile on Tuesday accompanied by first lady Fabiola Yanez and met with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and his wife Cecilia Morel.

The two leaders signed a series of bilateral agreements while attending an official ceremony at the Palacio de La Moneda in Chile's capital Santiago.

In total, three bilateral agreements were signed between Chile and Argentina.

The first deal signed focusses on cooperation during the global coronavirus pandemic and support in the vaccination efforts between both nations.

"Had we been more united, we could have coped better with the pandemic," Fernandez said, stressing the importance of regional unity.

Fernandez also recalled Pinera's concern for him, saying, "he called me more than once to ask me what he could do for us and what we could do together."

The second deal involves the modernization of both their border crossings.

The third agreement concerns the reciprocal recognition of driver's licenses between the countries.

Pinera also noted the progress in signing the agreements.

"We have just had a work meeting in which we have reached and consolidated important agreements. It has allowed us to establish a roadmap on how to continue strengthening and deepening the friendship and collaborative relations between Argentina and Chile," he said.

Pinera also said that both nations are set to build a submarine optical cable linking South America with Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific.​​​​​​​

It will be the first digital highway between the continents.