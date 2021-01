By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spanish football club Sevilla confirmed Tuesday the signing of Papu Gomez.

"Sevilla FC and Atalanta BC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Argentine attacking midfielder Alejandro Dario Gomez Villaverde, known as Papu Gomez," the team said in a statement.

Gomez, 32, signed a contract until June 30, 2024, Sevilla added.

He made 252 appearances in six seasons for Atalanta in Italy and had 59 goals to go along with 71 assists.