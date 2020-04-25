Argentine president greets Muslims for Ramadan

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday extended greetings to Muslims at the beginning of Ramadan.

“My greetings to the Argentine Muslim community at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan,” Fernandez posted on Twitter. “I celebrate the work that we are doing together. Ramadan Mubarak!”

The month features Muslims fasting from before sunrise to sunset, increased prayers and acts of charity.

More than 400,000 Muslims live in the country of 44 million.