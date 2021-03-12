Argentine winger Di Maria extends deal with PSG

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria on Friday renewed his contract with the club.

"Angel Di Maria extends his contract until 2022. Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year," the French club said in a statement.

A former Real Madrid player, Di Maria, 33, joined PSG in 2015.

Di Maria scored 87 goals in 248 appearances. He produced 99 assists for the Paris club as well.

The Argentine international helped PSG win four French Ligue 1 titles.

Before PSG, Di Maria won the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

He scored 20 goals in 104 international matches for his native Argentina.