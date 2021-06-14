Armed attackers kill 12 in northwestern Nigeria

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Suspected bandits have killed 12 people in the Rabah local government area of Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto state, an official said Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Sokoto Police Command, Sanusi Abubakar, said several people were also wounded and the attackers have not been identified yet.

The West African nation recently banned motorcycles in several states to stem such attacks.

Northwestern Nigeria has been facing attacks by armed groups for a decade now.

The groups attack villages, steal livestock and frequently kidnap local people for ransom.

They have also stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping students and teachers.