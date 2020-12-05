Armenian opposition gives ultimatum to premier

By Emre Gurkan Abay

YEREVAN, Armenia (AA) – Opposition parties in Armenia on Saturday gave an ultimatum to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign until Dec. 8 amid the ongoing protests against the government.

Gathering at the Freedom Square in the capital Yerevan, thousands of protesters called on Pashinyan to resign.

Protests erupted in Armenia earlier last month after Pashinyan accepted defeat by signing the deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to halt the fighting over Upper Karabakh.

The opposition parties also warned Pashinyan that there would be civil disobedience across the country if he does not resign within the given period.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing in line with the agreement.

*Writing by Sena Guler​​​​​​​