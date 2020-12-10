Armenian protesters try to storm government building

By Dmitri Chirciu

YEREVAN, Armenia (AA) – Protesters demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attempted to storm a government building Thursday.

The demonstrators tried the enter the building while a Cabinet meeting was being held.

Police intervened, with clashes breaking out between the two sides, and more than 40 people were arrested.

Protests erupted in Armenia last month after Pashinyan accepted defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to halt fighting over the enclave of Upper Karabakh.​​​​​​​

On Saturday, opposition parties in Armenia gave Pashinyan until Dec. 8 to resign, warning him of civil disobedience across the country if he failed to do so.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing in line with the agreement.

*Writing by Sena Guler​​​​​​​