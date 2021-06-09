Armenian soldier caught by Azerbaijan at border sent home

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – An Armenian soldier who was caught by the Azerbaijani army over a border violation was returned to his country, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Artur Kartanyan, who was detained Monday in the Lachin region, was sent back to Armenia since it was understood that he did not enter the territory of Azerbaijan for the purpose of committing a provocation, the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, once again demonstrating the humanism of the Azerbaijani side, we ensure the return of a person who has not committed a crime against our country," the ministry added.

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

On Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During a subsequent 44-day conflict, which ended under a deal signed on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.​​​​​​​