Armenian troops open fire on Azerbaijani positions

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – Armenian troops on Thursday targeted Azerbaijani positions, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Armenian armed forces in the Aygedzor village of Berd region of Armenia opened fire on "positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Muncuglu village of Tovuz region."

The Azerbaijani military did not suffer any casualties, it added.

The Armenian attacks came in the wake of last year’s 44-day conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which the Azerbaijani Army freed a great deal of the region from decades of illegal Armenian occupation.​​​​​​​