Armenians launch protests over Karabakh deal

By Emre Gurkan Abay

MOSCOW (AA) – Armenia erupted in protests early Tuesday after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh.

Protesters gathered in front of a government building in the capital Yerevan, breaking windows and chanting slogans against Pashinyan.

Some of them entered his office and called for him to resign.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan announced a deal between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, saying “I made a very hard decision for me and for all of us.”

“I have signed a statement with Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed a deal to end the conflict in the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

In total, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.