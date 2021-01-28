Around 1M Ukrainians visit Turkey in 2020 despite virus

By Muzahim Zahid Tuzun

KAYSERI, Turkey (AA) – Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, around a million Ukrainian tourists visited Turkey in 2020, Kiev's envoy to Ankara said Thursday.

In a visit to the central province of Kayseri, Ambassador Andrii Sybiha and an accompanying Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with the city's mayor, Memduh Buyukkilic.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation in tourism, industry, and commerce, according to a statement by the municipality.

Noting that Turkey was a top destination for Ukrainian tourists in 2020, Sybiha said Kayseri is a major attraction in the country, with its culture, history, cuisine, and winter sports facilities.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk