Around 1M Ukrainians visit Turkey in 2020 despite virus

By Muzahim Zahid Tuzun
KAYSERI, Turkey (AA) – Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, around a million Ukrainian tourists visited Turkey in 2020, Kiev's envoy to Ankara said Thursday.
In a visit to the central province of Kayseri, Ambassador Andrii Sybiha and an accompanying Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with the city's mayor, Memduh Buyukkilic.
During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation in tourism, industry, and commerce, according to a statement by the municipality.
Noting that Turkey was a top destination for Ukrainian tourists in 2020, Sybiha said Kayseri is a major attraction in the country, with its culture, history, cuisine, and winter sports facilities.
* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk