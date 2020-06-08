Arrest warrants out for FETO terror suspects

By Mirac Kaya, Mehmet Akif Parlak and Sinan Balcikoca

GAZIANTEP / BALIKESIR / BURSA, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security authorities on Monday launched multiple operations in various provinces to arrest terror suspects affiliated with the FETO — the terrorist group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 33 suspects, including 24 on-duty police force members, and security forces started simultaneous operations in 16 provinces.

Separately, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 42 suspects found to be using ByLock – FETO’s encrypted smartphone messaging app — and in touch with terror affiliates through pay phone.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.