Arsenal defeat Chelsea with 3-1 score in London derby

ISTANBUL (AA) – Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday for their first victory in the English Premier League in eight matches.

Playing at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal found the first goal with Alexandre Lacazette's penalty in the 34th minute.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka doubled the lead in the 44th minute.

The first half ended 2-0 in London.

In the 56th minute, the home side's third goal came from teenager Bukayo Saka, while Tammy Abraham netted Chelsea's sole goal in the 85th minute before the game ended with a 3-1 score.

With this win, the Gunners had a victory for the first time since beating Manchester United at the beginning of November.

Arsenal are currently in 14th place with 17 points as Chelsea slipped to the sixth spot with 25.