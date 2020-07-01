Arsenal hammer Norwich City 4-0 in London

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Arsenal beat Norwich City 4-0 at home in an English Premier League match Wednesday.

The Gunners’ Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball into Norwich City’s net twice at London's Emirates Stadium.

The other scorers for the victors were Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka and Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares.

Aubameyang scored his 50th Premier League goal during the match.

Arsenal boosted their points to 46 to place seventh in the English Premier League standings.

Norwich City are in last place with 21 points.

The top-flight campaign in England will conclude in six weeks.

– Results:

Arsenal – Norwich City: 4-0

Everton – Leicester City: 2-1

Bournemouth – Newcastle United: 1-4

West Ham United – Chelsea: 3-2