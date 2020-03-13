Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Arsenal confirmed their head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"Our London Colney training center has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening," the club said on its website.

The Gunners also added the team will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates and the supporters will be updated about the game tickets for next week's fixtures soon.

Arsenal had hired their former player Arteta as its new manager to sign a three-and-a-half year contract in Dec. 2019.

Another English side Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines," the Blues said on its website.

London team added that these will include its entire men's squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

The UEFA Europa League winner Hudson-Odoi scored eight goals in 53 appearances for his team.

Meanwhile, many international sports activities were canceled or rescheduled, and some were or will be played without spectators.

Coronavirus caused the English Premier League to ban pre-game handshakes between players and match officials over the coronavirus on March 5.

In the U.K., the total number of the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 10, with 596 confirmed cases.